Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0797; (P) 1.0850 (R1) 1.0880; More…

Focus stays on 1.0805 low in EUR/USD. Decisive break there will resume larger down trend to 61.8% projection of 1.1494 to 1.0805 from 1.1184 at 1.0758, and then 100% projection at 1.0495. On the upside, however, break of 1.0937 minor resistances will extend the consolidation pattern from 1.0805 with another rising leg.

In the bigger picture, the decline from 1.2348 (2021 high) is expected to continue as long as 1.1494 resistance holds. Firm break of 1.0635 (2020 low) will raise the chance of long term down trend resumption and target a retest on 1.0339 (2017 low) next. Nevertheless, break of 1.1494 will maintain medium term neutral outlook, and extending term range trading first.