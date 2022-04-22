<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0792; (P) 1.0864 (R1) 1.0904; More…

EUR/USD quickly retreated after breaching 1.0922 resistance and intraday bias remains neutral at this point. On the upside, firm break of 1.0922 should confirm short term bottoming at 1.0756. Intraday bias will be back on the upside for 1.1184 structural resistance next. On the downside, though, break of 1.0756 will resume larger down trend. Next target is 100% projection of 1.1494 to 1.0805 from 1.1184 at 1.0495.

In the bigger picture, the decline from 1.2348 (2021 high) is expected to continue as long as 1.1494 resistance holds. Firm break of 1.0635 (2020 low) will raise the chance of long term down trend resumption and target a retest on 1.0339 (2017 low) next. Nevertheless, break of 1.1494 will maintain medium term neutral outlook, and extending term range trading first.