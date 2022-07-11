<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0108; (P) 1.0150 (R1) 1.0227; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral for consolidation above 1.0070 temporary low. Upside of recovery should be limited by 1.0358 support turned resistance to bring another fall. Break of 1.0070 will target 100% projection of 1.1184 to 1.0348 from 1.0773 at 0.9937, which is close to parity.

In the bigger picture, the break of 1.0339 long term support (2017 low) indicates resumption of whole down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high). Sustained break of 61.8% projection of 1.3993 to 1.0339 from 1.2348 at 1.0090 will pave the way to 100% projection at 0.8694. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.0773 resistance holds, in case of rebound.