Thu, Jul 21, 2022 @ 10:34 GMT
EUR/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0135; (P) 1.0204; (R1) 1.0252; More

EUR/USD lost some upside momentum after hitting 1.0273 and intraday bias is turned neutral first. On the upside, above 1.0273 will resume the rebound form 0.9951 to 1.0348 support turned resistance, and then channel resistance at 1.0514. Nevertheless, break of 1.0118 minor support will argue that larger down trend is ready to resume, and should bring retest of 0.9951 low first.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.3993 to 1.0339 from 1.2348 at 0.8694. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.0773 resistance holds, in case of rebound.

