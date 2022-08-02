<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0220; (P) 1.0247; (R1) 1.0289; More…

EUR/USD lost momentum after very brief breach of 1.0227 resistance. But further rise will remain in favor as long as 1.0095 support holds. Rebound from 0.9951 will target 1.0348 support turned resistance. Break there will target channel resistance at 1.0452. On the downside, break of 1.0095 minor support will turn bias back to the downside, and bring retest of 0.9951 low instead.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.3993 to 1.0339 from 1.2348 at 0.8694. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.0773 resistance holds, in case of strong rebound.