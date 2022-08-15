<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0223; (P) 1.0276; (R1) 1.0312; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral at this point. On the downside, break of 1.0201 support will argue that such rebound is completed, after rejection by 55 day EMA too. Intraday bias will be back to the downside for retesting 0.9951 low. Nevertheless, firm break of 1.0348 will argue that rally from 0.9951 is at least correcting the fall from 1.1494. Further rise should then be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.1494 to 0.9951 at 1.0540.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.3993 to 1.0339 from 1.2348 at 0.8694. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.0773 resistance holds, in case of strong rebound.