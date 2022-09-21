Wed, Sep 21, 2022 @ 09:01 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9933; (P) 0.9992; (R1) 1.0029; More

EUR/USD falls notably today but stays above 0.9863 support. Intraday bias stays neutral first not outlook remains bearish too. On the downside, firm break of 0.9863 support will resume larger down trend. Next target is 100% projection of 1.0368 to 0.9863 from 1.0197 at 0.9296. On the upside, break of 1.0197 resistance will now raise the chance of larger trend reversal, and target 1.0368 resistance.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.3993 to 1.0339 from 1.2348 at 0.8694. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.0368 resistance holds, in case of strong rebound.

