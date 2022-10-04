<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9770; (P) 0.9808; (R1) 0.9862; More…

With break of 0.9863 support turned resistance, intraday bias in EUR/USD is back on the upside for 55 day EMA (now at 1.0033). Considering bullish convergence condition in Daily MACD, sustained break there will raise the chance of medium term bottoming at 0.9534. Further rally should then be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.1494 to 0.9534 at 1.0283. On the downside, though, break of 0.9734 minor support will bring retest of 0.9534 low instead.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.3993 to 1.0339 from 1.2348 at 0.8694. In any case, break of 1.0197 resistance is needed to be the first sign of medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish even with strong rebound.