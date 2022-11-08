<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9939; (P) 0.9987; (R1) 1.0068; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral for the moment. On the upside, firm break of 1.0092 will resume the rebound from 0.9534. Next target is 1.0368 resistance. On the downside, break of 0.9729 will reaffirm the case the corrective rise from 0.9534 has completed at 1.0092. Deeper fall would then be seen to retest 0.9534 low next.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook stays bearish with trading inside the falling channel. That is larger down trend from 1.2348 (2021 high) is still in progress. Firm break of 0.9534 low will confirm this bearish case. However, break of 1.0092 will add to the case of medium term bottoming, on bullish convergence condition in daily MACD, and bring further rally towards 55 week EMA (now at 1.0583).