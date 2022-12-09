Fri, Dec 09, 2022 @ 09:28 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0508; (P) 1.0537; (R1) 1.0583; More

With current rebound, focus is back on 1.0594/0609 resistance zone (1.0609 medium term fibonacci level) in EUR/USD. Firm break there will carry larger bullish implication. Next near term target is 61.8% projection of 0.9729 to 1.0481 from 1.0222 at 1.0687, and then 100% projection at 1.0974. Nevertheless, on the downside, break of 1.0442 support should confirm short term topping and turn bias back to the downside for 1.0222 support.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom was in place at 0.9534, on bullish convergence condition in daily MACD. Even as a corrective rise, rally from 0.9534 should target 38.2% retracement of 1.2348 (2021 high) to 0.9534 at 1.0609. Sustained trading above 55 week EMA (now at 1.0557) will raise the chance of trend reversal and target 61.8% retracement at 1.1273. However, rejection by 1.0609 will retain medium term bearishness for down trend resumption at a later stage.

