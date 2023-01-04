<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0485; (P) 1.0584; (R1) 1.0648; More…

EUR/USD recovered ahead of 1.0481 resistance turned support but stays below 1.0733 resistance. Intraday bias remains neutral at this point. On the downside, break of 1.0481 will confirm short term topping, on bearish divergence condition in 4 hour MACD. Deeper fall would be seen back to 1.0289 support and below. On the upside, however, firm break of 61.8% projection of 0.9729 to 1.0481 from 1.0289 at 1.0754 will pave the way to 100% projection at 1.1041.

In the bigger picture, focus stays on 38.2% retracement of 1.2348 (2021 high) to 0.9534 at 1.0609. Rejection by 1.0609 will suggest that price actions from 0.9534 medium term bottom are developing into a corrective pattern. Thus, medium bearishness is retained for another fall through 0.9534 at a later stage. However, sustained break of 1.0609 will raise the chance of trend reversal and target 61.8% retracement at 1.1273.