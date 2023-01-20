Fri, Jan 20, 2023 @ 16:39 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0796; (P) 1.0818; (R1) 1.0853; More

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral, as consolidation continues below 1.0886. Overall outlook will remain bullish as long as 1.0482 support holds. Break of 1.0886 will resume rally from 0.9534 to 61.8% projection of 0.9630 to 1.0733 from 1.0482 at 1.1164 next.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that the rally from 0.9534 low (2022 low) is a medium term up trend rather than a correction. Further rally is in favor to 61.8% retracement of 1.2348 (2021 high) to 0.9534 at 1.1273 next. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.0482 support holds.

