<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0475; (P) 1.0618; (R1) 1.0718; More…

EUR/USD recovered after dipping to 1.0515 and intraday bias is turned neutral first. Focus remains on support zone between 38.2% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1032 at 1.0258 and 1.0482. Strong support from there, followed by rebound through 1.0759 resistance, will retain near term bullishness. However, sustained break of 1.0258 will complete a head and shoulder top (ls: 1.0733, h: 1.1032, rs: 1.0759). Outlook will be turned bearish fro 61.8% retracement at 1.0106.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.0482 support holds, rise from 0.9534 (2022 low) should continue to 61.8% retracement of 1.2348 (2021 high) to 0.9534 at 1.1273. However, sustained break of 1.0482 will bring deeper fall to 61.8% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1032 at 1.0106, with risk of breaking through 0.9534 eventually.