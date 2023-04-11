Tue, Apr 11, 2023 @ 16:39 GMT
EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0823; (P) 1.0870; (R1) 1.0908; More

EUR/USD recovers today but stays inside range below 1.0972. Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. With 1.0787 support intact, further rally is expected. On the upside, above 1.0972 will resume the rally from 1.0515 to retest 01.1032 high. Firm break there will resume larger up trend from 0.9534. However, break of 1.0787 will turn bias back to the downside for 1.0711 support instead.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 (2022 low) is in progress with 38.2% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1032 at 1.0460 intact. The strong support from 55 week EMA (now at 1.0625) was also a medium term bullish sign. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 1.2348 (2021 high) to 0.9534 at 1.1273. Sustained break there will solidify the case of bullish trend reversal and target 1.2348 resistance next (2021 high).

