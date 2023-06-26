<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0835; (P) 1.0903; (R1) 1.0960; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays mildly on the downside at this point. Fall from 1.1101 is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 1.1094. Sustained break of 55 D EMA (now at 1.0838) will target 1.0634 support and below. Nevertheless, rebound from current level, followed by break of 1.1011 will target a test on 1.1094 high instead.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.0515 support holds, rise from 0.9534 (2022 low) would still extend higher. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 1.2348 (2021 high) to 0.9534 at 1.1273 will solidify the case of bullish trend reversal and target 1.2348 resistance next (2021 high).