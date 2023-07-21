Fri, Jul 21, 2023 @ 11:33 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookEURUSD OutlookEUR/USD Daily Outlook

EUR/USD Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1089; (P) 1.1159; (R1) 1.1200; More

EUR/USD’s break of 1.1173 minor support suggests short term topping at 1.1274, after rejection by 1.1273 fibonacci level. Intraday bias is back on the downside for deeper pull back towards 1.1011 resistance turned support. For now, risk is mildly on the downside as long as 1.1274 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, as rise from 0.9534 extends, focus is now on 61.8% retracement of 1.2348 (2021 high) to 0.9534 at 1.1273. Sustained break there will solidify the case of bullish trend reversal and target 1.2348 resistance next. Meanwhile, outlook will continue to stay bullish as long as 1.0832 support holds, even in case of deep pull back.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.