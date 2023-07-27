<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1047; (P) 1.1077; (R1) 1.1115; More…

EUR/USD falls sharply after rejection by 1.1146 resistance and immediate focus is now on 1.1011 resistance turned support. Decisive break there will argue that larger correction is underway. Deeper fall would then be seen to 1.0832 support next. Nevertheless, rebound from current level, followed by firm break of 1.1146, will bring retest of 1.1274 high instead.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 is still expected to continue as long as 1.1011 resistance turned support holds. Decisive break of 61.8% retracement of 1.2348 (2021 high) to 0.9534 at 1.1273 will solidify the case of bullish trend reversal and target 1.2348 resistance next. However, firm break of 1.1011 will indicate rejection by 1.1273 and raise the chance of reversal. Deeper fall would be seen back to 1.0634 support first.