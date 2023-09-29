<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0512; (P) 1.0545; (R1) 1.0600; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral for the moment. Recovery from 1.0487 could extend higher. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.0764 support turned resistance holds. Break of 1.0487 will resume the fall from 1.1274 to 1.0199 fibonacci level.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.1274 medium term top could still be a correction to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). But chance of a complete trend reversal is rising. In either case, firm break of 1.0515 support will target 61.8% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1274 at 1.0199. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 D EMA (now at 1.0786) holds, in case of rebound.