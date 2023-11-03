<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0570; (P) 1.0619; (R1) 1.0672; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays neutral at this point. On the upside, break of 1.0693 will extend the rebound from 1.0447 to 1.0764 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.1274 to 1.0447 at 1.0763). However, break of 1.0515 will indicate that larger fall from 1.1274 is ready to resume through 1.0447 to 1.0199 fibonacci level.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.1274 medium term top could be viewed part of a correction to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). An interim bounce from current level, as the second leg of the pattern, cannot be ruled out. But upside should be limited well below 1.1274 resistance to start the third level. The pattern would likely at least have a take on 61.8% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1274 at 1.0199 before completion.