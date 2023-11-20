<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0855; (P) 1.0884; (R1) 1.0944; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains on the upside for the moment. Current rally from 1.0447 is in progress for 61.8% retracement of 1.1274 to 1.0447 at 1.0958. Sustained break there will pave the way to retest 1.1274 high. On the downside, below 1.0823 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is tentatively seen as the second leg. Hence while further rally could be seen, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern.