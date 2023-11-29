<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0950; (P) 1.0980; (R1) 1.1024; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays on the upside with 1.0933 minor support intact. Current rise from 1.0447 should target 1.1274 resistance next. But strong resistance should be seen there to limit upside. On the downside, below 1.0933 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations. But further rally will remain in favor as long as 1.0851 support holds.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is tentatively seen as the second leg. Hence while further rally could be seen, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern.