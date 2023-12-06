<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0768; (P) 1.0808; (R1) 1.0838; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains on the downside at this point. Current fall from 1.1016 short term top is in progress. Sustained break of 55 D EMA (now at 1.0770) will pave the way to retest 1.0447 support. On the upside, above 1.0846 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.1016 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is tentatively seen as the second leg. Hence while further rally could be seen, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained break of 55 D EMA will argue that the third leg has already started for 1.0447 and below.