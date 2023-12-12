<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0744; (P) 1.0762; (R1) 1.0781; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD is turned neutral with a temporary low formed at 1.0722. Further decline is expected with 1.0816 minor resistance intact. Break of 1.0722, and sustained trading below 55 D EMA (now at 1.0770) will extend the fall from 1.1016 short term top to retest 1.0447 support. However, on the upside, above 1.0816 minor resistance will turn intraday bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is seen as the second leg. While further rally could cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained break of 55 D EMA will argue that the third leg has already started for 1.0447 and below.