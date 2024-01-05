Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0917; (P) 1.0944; (R1) 1.0974; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral and further decline is mildly in favor with 1.1014 minor resistance holds. Below 1.0892 will resume the fall from 1.1138 short term top for 1.0772 support. Sustained break there will argue that whole rise from 1.0447 has completed, and break deeper fall back to this support. On the upside, however, break of 1.1014 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.1138 instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is seen as the second leg. While further rally could cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained break of 1.0722 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 1.0447 and below.