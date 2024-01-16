Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0934; (P) 1.0951; (R1) 1.0968; More…

EUR/USD’s fall from 1.1138 short term top is trying to resume be breaching 1.0876. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 1.0722 support. Sustained break there will argue that whole rise from 1.0447 has completed, and target this low. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.0995 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is seen as the second leg. While further rally could cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained break of 1.0722 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 1.0447 and below.