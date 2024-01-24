Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0812; (P) 1.0864; (R1) 1.0906; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD is turned neutral with current recovery. On the upside, firm break of 1.0915 minor resistance will indicate short term bottom at 1.0821, on bullish convergence condition in 4H MACD. Intraday bias will be back on the upside for stronger rebound towards 1.1138 high. On the downside, though, below 1.0821 will resume the fall from 1.1138 to 1.0722 support next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is seen as the second leg. While further rally could cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained break of 1.0722 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 1.0447 and below.