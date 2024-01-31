Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0820; (P) 1.0838; (R1) 1.0865; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays on the downside at this point. Fall from 1.1138 is in progress to 1.0722 support first. Decisive break there will argue that whole rise from 1.0447 has completed, and target this low. However, on the upside, break of 1.0931 will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is seen as the second leg. While further rally could cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained break of 1.0722 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 1.0447 and below.