EUR/USD’s consolidation from 1.0722 is still extending and intraday bias remains neutral. While stronger recovery cannot be ruled out, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.0896 resistance holds. On the downside, sustained break of 1.0722 will argue that whole rise from 1.0447 has completed. Deeper fall would then be seen to target this low.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is seen as the second leg. While further rally could cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained break of 1.0722 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 1.0447 and possibly below.