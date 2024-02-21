Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0767; (P) 1.0803; (R1) 1.0844; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains mildly on the upside as rebound from 1.0694 short term bottom is in progress. Sustained trading above above 55 D EMA (now at 1.0832) will argue that fall from 1.1138 has completed and target this resistance. Meanwhile, rejection by 55 D EMA, followed by break of 1.0761 minor support will retain near term bearishness, and bring retest of 1.0694 first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is seen as the second leg. While further rally could cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained break of 1.0722 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 1.0447 and possibly below.