EUR/USD retreated after brief rise to 1.0887 and intraday bias is turned neutral first. On the upside, break of 1.0887 will affirm the case that fall from 1.1138 has completed, and target this resistance. However, break of 1.0761 will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 1.0694 support.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is seen as the second leg. While further rally could cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained break of 1.0694 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 1.0447 and possibly below.