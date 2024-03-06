Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0840; (P) 1.0858; (R1) 1.0875; More…

Immediate focus is now on 1.0887 resistance in EUR/USD with today’s rally. Firm break there will resume whole rise from 1.0694. Also, sustained trading above 55 D EMA (now at 1.0831) will affirm the case that fall from 1.1138 has completed. In this case, intraday bias will be back on the upside for retesting 1.1138 high. Nevertheless, on the downside, break of 1.0795 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 1.0694 support.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is seen as the second leg. While further rally could cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained break of 1.0694 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 1.0447 and possibly below.