Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0856; (P) 1.0885; (R1) 1.0929; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD is turned neutral first with current retreat, and some consolidations would be seen below 1.0914 temporary top first. But further rally will remain in favor as long as 1.0795 support holds. Above 1.0914 will resume the rebound from 1.0694 towards 1.1138 resistance next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is seen as the second leg. While further rally could cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained break of 1.0694 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 1.0447 and possibly below.