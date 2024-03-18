Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0873; (P) 1.0887; (R1) 1.0900; More…

No change in EUR/USD and intraday bias stays on the downside. Fall from 1.0980 short term top would target 55 D EMA (now at 1.0856). Sustained break there will argue that rebound from 1.0694 has completed and bring retest of this low. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.0980 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is seen as the second leg. While further rally could cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained break of 1.0694 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 1.0447 and possibly below.