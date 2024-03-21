Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0864; (P) 1.0894; (R1) 1.0951; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays mildly on the downside at this point. Pull back from 1.0980 has possibly completed at 1.0834, after drawing support from 55 D EMA. Firm break of 1.0980 resistance will resume the rise from 1.0694. On the downside, sustained trading below 55 D EMA (now at 1.0861) will argue that rebound from 1.0694 has completed and bring retest of this low.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is seen as the second leg. While further rally could cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained break of 1.0694 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 1.0447 and possibly below.