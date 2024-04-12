Fri, Apr 12, 2024 @ 13:58 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0697; (P) 1.0727; (R1) 1.0755; More

EUR/USD’s decline extends through 1.0694 support today. The development confirms resumption of whole fall from 1.1138. Intraday bias stays on the downside for 100% projection of 1.1138 to 1.0694 from 1.0980 at 1.0536 next. On the upside, above 1.0723 support turned resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another fall.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Current fall from 1.1138 is seen as the third leg. While deeper decline is would be seen to 1.0447 and possibly below. Strong support should emerge from 61.8% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1274 at 1.0199 to complete the correction.

