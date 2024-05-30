Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0780; (P) 1.0821; (R1) 1.0842; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/USD is back on the downside with break of 1.0804 support. Deeper fall would be seen to 1.0752 resistance turned support. Firm break there will argue that rebound from 1.0601 has completed, and bring retest of this low. For now, risk will be mildly on the downside as long as 1.0894 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern. Fall from 1.1138 is seen as the third leg and could have completed. Firm break of 1.1138 will argue that larger up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low) is ready to resume through 1.1274 high. On the downside, break of 1.0601 will extend the corrective pattern instead.