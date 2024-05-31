Fri, May 31, 2024 @ 15:52 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0798; (P) 1.0822; (R1) 1.0855; More….

Focus is now on 1.0894 in EUR/USD with today’s strong bounce. Firm break there will resume whole rally from 1.0601, and target 61.8% projection of 1.0601 to 1.0894 from 1.0788 at 1.0969. For now, risk will stay on the upside as long as 1.0788 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern. Fall from 1.1138 is seen as the third leg and could have completed. Firm break of 1.1138 will argue that larger up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low) is ready to resume through 1.1274 high. On the downside, break of 1.0601 will extend the corrective pattern instead.

