EUR/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0853; (P) 1.0885; (R1) 1.0910; More

Intraday bias in EUR/USD is turned neutral with current retreat and some consolidations would be seen below 1.0915. Further rally is expected as long as 1.0788 support holds. Break of 1.0915 will resume the rally from 1.0601 to 61.8% projection of 1.0601 to 1.0894 from 1.0788 at 1.0969. However, firm break of 1.0788 will turn bias back to the downside for deeper decline instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern. Fall from 1.1138 is seen as the third leg and could have completed. Firm break of 1.1138 will argue that larger up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low) is ready to resume through 1.1274 high. On the downside, break of 1.0788 support will extend the corrective pattern instead.

