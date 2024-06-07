Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0867; (P) 1.0884; (R1) 1.0907; More…

EUR/USD dips notably in early US session but stays above 1.0788 support. Intraday bias remains neutral first. Considering bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD, firm break of 1.0788 will argue that rebound from 1.0601 has completed and turn bias to the downside for this low. Nevertheless, break of 10915 will resume the rally to 1.0980 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern. Fall from 1.1138 is seen as the third leg and could have completed. Firm break of 1.1138 will argue that larger up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low) is ready to resume through 1.1274 high. On the downside, break of 1.0788 support will extend the corrective pattern instead.