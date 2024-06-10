Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0768; (P) 1.0835; (R1) 1.0870; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays on the downside at this point. Rebound from 1.0601 might have completed at 1.0915 already. Fall from there could be another falling leg of the corrective pattern from 1.1274. Further decline could be seen to retest 1.0601 support next. On the upside, above 1.0798 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will be mildly on the downside as long as 1.0915 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern, which might still be in progress. Break of 1.0601 will target 1.0447 support and possibly below. Nevertheless, on the upside, firm break of 1.1138 will argue that larger up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low) is ready to resume through 1.1274 high.