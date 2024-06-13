Thu, Jun 13, 2024 @ 15:55 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURUSD OutlookEUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0745; (P) 1.0799; (R1) 1.0862; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral at this point. On the upside, firm break of 1.0915 will resume whole rise from 1.0601. On the downside, break of 1.0718 will resume the fall from 1.0915 instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern, which might still be in progress. Break of 1.0601 will target 1.0447 support and possibly below. Nevertheless, on the upside, firm break of 1.1138 will argue that larger up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low) is ready to resume through 1.1274 high.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.