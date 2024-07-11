Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0817; (P) 1.0824; (R1) 1.0838; More….

EUR/USD’s rise from 1.0665 resumed by breaking through 1.0844 temporary top and intraday bias is back on the upside for 1.0915 resistance. Firm break there will resume whole rally from 1.0601 and target 100% projection of 1.0601 to 1.0915 from 1.0665 at 1.0919 next. For now, risk will stay on the upside as long as 1.0805 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern that could still be in progress. Break of 1.0601 will target 1.0447 support and possibly below. On the upside, firm break of 1.0915 resistance will start another rising leg back to 1.1138 resistance instead.