Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0876; (P) 1.0893; (R1) 1.0925; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains on the upside at this point. Decisive break of 1.0915 resistance will resume whole rise from 1.0601 to 100% projection of 1.0601 to 1.0915 from 1.0665 at 1.0979. On the downside, below 1.0859 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern, possibly a triangle, that’s still be in progress. Break of 1.1138 resistance will be the first signal that rise from 0.9534 (2022 low) is ready to resume through 1.1274 (2023 high). This will now remain the favored case as long as 1.0601 support holds.