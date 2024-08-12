Mon, Aug 12, 2024 @ 06:59 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURUSD OutlookEUR/USD Daily Outlook

EUR/USD Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0906; (P) 1.0919; (R1) 1.0929; More…..

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains for the moment. While deeper retreat cannot be ruled out, downside should be contained well above 1.0776 support. On the upside, above 1.0944 minor resistance will bring retest of 1.1007 first. Further break there will resume rally from 1.0665 to 100% projection of 1.0665 to 1.0947 from 1.0776 at 1.1056 next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern that’s still be in progress. Break of 1.1138 resistance will be the first signal that rise from 0.9534 (2022 low) is ready to resume through 1.1274 (2023 high). However, break of 1.0776 support will extend the correction with another falling leg back towards 1.0447 support.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.