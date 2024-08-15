Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0981; (P) 1.1014; (R1) 1.1046; More…..

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains on the upside for the moment. Current rise from 1.0665 in in progress for 100% projection of 1.0665 to 1.0947 from 1.0776 at 1.1058. Decisive break there could prompt upside acceleration through 1.1138 resistance to 161.8% projection at 1.1232. On the downside, below 1.0985 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.0880 support holds.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern that’s could still extend. Break of 1.1138 resistance will be the first signal that rise from 0.9534 (2022 low) is ready to resume through 1.1274 (2023 high). However, break of 1.0776 support will extend the correction with another falling leg back towards 1.0447 support.