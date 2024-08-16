Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0942; (P) 1.0980; (R1) 1.1010; More…..

EUR/USD is staying in consolidation below 1.1046 and intraday bias remains neutral. Another rally is in favor as long as 1.0880 support holds. Firm break of 100% projection of 1.0665 to 1.0947 from 1.0776 at 1.1058 could prompt upside acceleration through 1.1138 resistance to 161.8% projection at 1.1232. However, considering bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD, break of 1.0880 will suggest near term reversal and turn bias to the downside for 1.0776 support and below.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern that’s could still extend. Break of 1.1138 resistance will be the first signal that rise from 0.9534 (2022 low) is ready to resume through 1.1274 (2023 high). However, break of 1.0776 support will extend the correction with another falling leg back towards 1.0447 support.