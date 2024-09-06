Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1084; (P) 1.1102; (R1) 1.1129; More….

Despite edging higher to 1.1153, intraday bias in EUR/USD is turned neutral with subsequent retreat. Corrective pattern from 1.1200 could extend with another leg, and break through 1.1025. But outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.0947 resistance turned support holds. Firm break of 1.1200 will resume larger rally to 1.1274 high.

In the bigger picture, prior break of 1.1138 resistance indicates that corrective pattern from 1.1274 has completed at 1.0665 already. Decisive break of 1.1274 (2023 high) will confirm whole up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low). Next target will be 61.8% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0665 at 1.1740. This will now be the favored case as long as 1.0947 resistance turned support holds.