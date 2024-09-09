Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1049; (P) 1.1102; (R1) 1.1138; More….

EUR/USD dips notably today but stays in range above 1.1025. Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. Consolidation from 1.1200 could extend with deeper pull back, but downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 1.0665 to 1.1200 at 1.0996 to bring rebound. Break of 1.1200 will resume larger rise towards 1.1274 high. However, sustained break of 1.0996 will indicate reversal and turn bias to the downside.

In the bigger picture, prior break of 1.1138 resistance indicates that corrective pattern from 1.1274 might have completed at 1.0665 already. Decisive break of 1.1274 (2023 high) will confirm whole up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low). Next target will be 61.8% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0665 at 1.1740. This will now be the favored case as long as 1.0947 resistance turned support holds.