Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1101; (P) 1.1124; (R1) 1.1136; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays neutral and outlook is unchanged. On the upside, break of 1.1153 resistance will suggest that later rally is ready to resume and target 1.1200, and then 1.1274 high. On the downside, below 1.1072 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for 38.2% retracement of 1.0665 to 1.1200 at 1.0996 again.

In the bigger picture, prior break of 1.1138 resistance indicates that corrective pattern from 1.1274 might have completed at 1.0665 already. Decisive break of 1.1274 (2023 high) will confirm whole up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low). Next target will be 61.8% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0665 at 1.1740. This will now be the favored case as long as 1.0947 resistance turned support holds.