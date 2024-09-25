Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1128; (P) 1.1155; (R1) 1.1206; More….

Immediate focus is now on 1.1200 resistance as EUR/USD’s rebound from 1.1001 extends today. Break there will resume the rally from 1.0665 to retest 1.1274 high. Firm break there will resume larger up trend. Next near term target will be 100% projection of 1.0776 to 1.1200 from 1.1001 at 1.1425. Rejection by 1.1200 will bring another retreat. But outlook will continue to stay bullish as long as 1.1001 support holds.

In the bigger picture, prior break of 1.1138 resistance indicates that corrective pattern from 1.1274 might have completed at 1.0665 already. Decisive break of 1.1274 (2023 high) will confirm resumption of whole up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low). Next target will be 61.8% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0665 at 1.1740. This will now be the favored case as long as 1.0947 resistance turned support holds.